Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. Freezing fog could make untreated roads and sidewalks icy. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Iowa and north central, northwest and west central Illinois. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and the fog freezing on untreated surfaces. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Hazardous driving conditions due to rapidly changing and low visibility. The fog combined with freezing temperatures could lead to slick pavement. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&