Confirmed COVID-19 cases increased over the weekend by 1,703 to 35,462, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported.
Ten more Iowans died of COVID-19, the state said Monday, with total number of deaths at 752 people as of 10 a.m.
Locally, Jackson County added nine cases since Friday for a total of 62 confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to Jackson County health officials. The number of cases in Jackson County have almost doubled in the seven-day period beginning July 6. Of the total cases, 45% are in the 18 to 40 age group, and 27% are in the 41 to 60 age group. In the state, 48% of the cases are in the 18 to 40 age group, and 30% are in the 41 to 60 age group.
Of the 1,641 people tested in Jackson County, 3.9% have tested positive, compared with a state rate of 9.4% of the 377,608 people tested.
In the state, 26,589 people were recovered as of 10 a.m. Cases are considered recovered 28 days after a person was identified as positive by symptoms or test unless that person is deceased.
Clinton and Jackson counties are both part of Region 5 of the state’s six Regional Medical Coordination Centers. As of Monday, Region 5 had 31 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with six of those admitted in the last 24 hours, 15 in intensive care units, and eight people on ventilators. Region 5, which covers the southeast portion of the state, had 439 inpatient beds, 80 ICU beds and 201 ventilators available.
Also on Monday, the state reported 177 people were hospitalized with 30 of those admitted in the last 24 hours. Fifty-four people were in intensive care units, with 26 people on ventilators.
Visit coronavirus.iowa.gov/ for more information. The website allows users to get further detail by county, such as age groups and other demographics of cases.
