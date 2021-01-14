Weather Alert

...Snow Showers This Afternoon... Scattered snow showers will move west over the area this afternoon. This will bring localized moderate snow, with visibilities to 1/2 mile at times and snow covered roads where they hit. Temperatures remain near freezing, so persistently snow covered roads are not expected. This means being ready for stretches of roads that may be snow covered, as well slowing down when you drive through a snow shower. Strong winds are not expected today.