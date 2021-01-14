Today

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening. Snow showers overnight. Low 31F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%.

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening. Snow showers overnight. Low 31F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%.

Tomorrow

Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.