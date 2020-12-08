Iowa changed the way it is reporting COVID-19 deaths, resulting in 175 deaths added to the website Monday night.
State Department of Public Health Interim Director Kelly Garcia said the change will be helpful in allowing researchers to compare data across states. Under the Iowa’s previous methodology, deaths were only reported if they were matched with a positive PCR test in the state’s system. This left out deaths matched with a positive antigen test or clinically diagnosed cases, Iowa Public Radio reported.
Garcia said the state will now report deaths that have been assigned the International Classification of Diseases death code for COVID-19 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Center for Health Statistics.
On Tuesday, the total number of deaths in Iowa was at 2,919 people.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state were 246,240, up 1,396 from Monday, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported.
The numbers in this report reflect the 24-hour period ending at 10 a.m. each day.
Locally, Jackson County added 7 cases since Monday for 1,519 confirmed cases, according to Jackson County health officials. The county has reported 18 deaths related to the coronavirus.
The 14-day average of positive cases among people tested in Jackson County was 16.8% on Tuesday.
The positive cases in the last 14 days are in the following age groups: 10% are in the 0 to 17 age group, 13% are in the 18 to 29 age group, 12% are in the 30-39 age group, 13% are in the 40 to 49 age group, 19% are in the 50-59 age group, 21% are in the 60-69 age group, 7% are in the 70 to 79 age group and 6% are in the 80 and older age group.
In the county, at least 1,141 people are recovered. At least 168,058 people in the state are recovered, the IDPH said. Cases are considered recovered 28 days after a person was identified as positive by symptoms or test unless that person is deceased.
Clinton and Jackson counties are both part of Region 5 of the state’s six Regional Medical Coordination Centers. As of Tuesday, Region 5 had 203 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with 31 of those admitted in the last 24 hours, 53 in intensive care units, and 26 people on ventilators. Region 5, which covers the southeast portion of the state, had 525 inpatient beds, 83 ICU beds and 209 ventilators available.
Also on Tuesday, the state reported 900 people were hospitalized with 111 of those admitted in the last 24 hours. Intensive care units housed 191 people, with 111 people on ventilators.
Visit coronavirus.iowa.gov/ for more information. The website allows users to get further detail by county, such as age groups and other demographics of cases.
