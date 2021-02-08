Weather Alert

...Very Cold Temperatures Through Tuesday Morning... .Very cold temperatures will push wind chills into the 20 to 30 below zero range overnight into Tuesday morning. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of east central Iowa and northwest Illinois. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&