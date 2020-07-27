Confirmed COVID-19 cases increased over the weekend by 1,385 to 42,485, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported.
Nine more Iowans died of COVID-19, the state said Monday, with total number of deaths at 829 people as of 10 a.m.
Locally, Jackson County added 14 cases since Friday for a total of 126 confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to Jackson County health officials. Of the total cases, 12% are in the 0 to 17 age group, 38% are in the 18 to 40 age group, and 33% are in the 41 to 60 age group. In the state, 6% are in the 0 to 17 age group, 48% are in the 18 to 40 age group, and 30% are in the 41 to 60 age group.
Of the 2,377 people tested in Jackson County, 5.3% have tested positive, compared with a state rate of 9.3% of the 455,740 people tested. The IDPH reported Monday that at least 26 of the people who tested positive in Jackson County are recovered. Jackson County has nor reported deaths from COVID-19.
The IDPH also shares symptomatic vs. asymptomatic details for the state. Of the positive cases, 13% are asymptomatic, 20% are pending investigation, 63% are symptomatic, and 4% are unknown.
In the state, 29,729 people were recovered as of 10 a.m. Cases are considered recovered 28 days after a person was identified as positive by symptoms or test unless that person is deceased.
Clinton and Jackson counties are both part of Region 5 of the state’s six Regional Medical Coordination Centers. As of Monday, Region 5 had 53 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with nine of those admitted in the last 24 hours, 26 in intensive care units, and nine people on ventilators. Region 5, which covers the southeast portion of the state, had 544 inpatient beds, 86 ICU beds and 197 ventilators available.
Also on Monday, the state reported 241 people were hospitalized with 30 of those admitted in the last 24 hours. Seventy-eight people were in intensive care units, with 32 people on ventilators.
Visit coronavirus.iowa.gov/ for more information. The website allows users to get further detail by county, such as age groups and other demographics of cases.
