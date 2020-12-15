Sixty-seven more coronavirus-related deaths were recorded in Iowa on Tuesday, for a total of 3,340 people. Confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state were 258,283, up 1,370 from Monday, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported.
The numbers in this report reflect the 24-hour period ending at 10 a.m. each day.
Locally, Jackson County added 12 cases since Monday for 1,685 confirmed cases, according to Jackson County health officials. The county has reported 23 deaths related to the coronavirus.
The 14-day average of positive cases among people tested in Jackson County was 17.2% on Tuesday.
The positive cases in the last 14 days are in the following age groups: 14% are in the 0 to 17 age group, 21% are in the 18 to 29 age group, 11% are in the 30-39 age group, 12% are in the 40 to 49 age group, 14% are in the 50-59 age group, 18% are in the 60-69 age group, 6% are in the 70 to 79 age group and 5% are in the 80 and older age group.
In the county, at least 1,312 people are recovered. At least 196,147 people in the state are recovered, the IDPH said. Cases are considered recovered 28 days after a person was identified as positive by symptoms or test unless that person is deceased.
Clinton and Jackson counties are both part of Region 5 of the state’s six Regional Medical Coordination Centers. As of Tuesday, Region 5 had 176 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with 19 of those admitted in the last 24 hours, 48 in intensive care units, and 67 people on ventilators. Region 5, which covers the southeast portion of the state, had 483 inpatient beds, 67 ICU beds and 212 ventilators available.
Also on Tuesday, the state reported 798 people were hospitalized with 85 of those admitted in the last 24 hours. Intensive care units housed 166 people, with 88 people on ventilators.
Visit coronavirus.iowa.gov/ for more information. The website allows users to get further detail by county, such as age groups and other demographics of cases.
