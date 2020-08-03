Confirmed COVID-19 cases increased over the weekend by 1,327 to 45,801, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported.
Thirteen more Iowans died of COVID-19, the state said Monday, with total number of deaths at 878 people as of 10 a.m.
Locally, Jackson County added 10 cases since Friday for a total of 141 confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to Jackson County health officials. Of the total cases, 13% are in the 0 to 17 age group, 38% are in the 18 to 40 age group, and 33% are in the 41 to 60 age group. In the state, 6% are in the 0 to 17 age group, 48% are in the 18 to 40 age group, and 329% are in the 41 to 60 age group.
Of the 2,557 people tested in Jackson County, 5.5% have tested positive, compared with a state rate of 9.4% of the 488,133 people tested. The IDPH reported Monday that at least 37 of the people who tested positive in Jackson County are recovered. Jackson County has one reported deaths from COVID-19.
The IDPH also shares symptomatic vs. asymptomatic details for the state. Of the positive cases, 13% are asymptomatic, 20% are pending investigation, 63% are symptomatic, and 4% are unknown.
In the state, 33,102 people were recovered as of 10 a.m. Cases are considered recovered 28 days after a person was identified as positive by symptoms or test unless that person is deceased.
Clinton and Jackson counties are both part of Region 5 of the state’s six Regional Medical Coordination Centers. As of Monday, Region 5 had 61 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with 10 of those admitted in the last 24 hours, 28 in intensive care units, and 13 people on ventilators. Region 5, which covers the southeast portion of the state, had 545 inpatient beds, 101 ICU beds and 201 ventilators available.
Also on Monday, the state reported 241 people were hospitalized with 27 of those admitted in the last 24 hours. Seventy-eight people were in intensive care units, with 31 people on ventilators.
Visit coronavirus.iowa.gov/ for more information. The website allows users to get further detail by county, such as age groups and other demographics of cases.
