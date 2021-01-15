Today

Variable clouds with snow showers. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%.

Tonight

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low near 30F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%.

Tomorrow

Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 36F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.