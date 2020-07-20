Confirmed COVID-19 cases increased over the weekend by 1,301 to 38,917, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported.
Nine more Iowans died of COVID-19, the state said Monday, with total number of deaths at 793 people as of 10 a.m.
Locally, Jackson County added nine cases since Friday for a total of 94 confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to Jackson County health officials. Of the total cases, 12% are in the 0 to 17 age group, 41% are in the 18 to 40 age group, and 29% are in the 41 to 60 age group. In the state, 6% are in the 0 to 17 age group, 49% are in the 18 to 40 age group, and 30% are in the 41 to 60 age group.
Of the 2,027 people tested in Jackson County, 4.6% have tested positive, compared with a state rate of 9.4% of the 419,271 people tested. The IDPH reported Monday that at least 24 of the 94 people who tested positive in Jackson County are recovered.
In the state, 27,972 people were recovered as of 10 a.m. Cases are considered recovered 28 days after a person was identified as positive by symptoms or test unless that person is deceased.
Clinton and Jackson counties are both part of Region 5 of the state’s six Regional Medical Coordination Centers. As of Monday, Region 5 had 42 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with six of those admitted in the last 24 hours, 21 in intensive care units, and 10 people on ventilators. Region 5, which covers the southeast portion of the state, had 487 inpatient beds, 84 ICU beds and 211 ventilators available.
Also on Monday, the state reported 221 people were hospitalized with 21 of those admitted in the last 24 hours. Seventy-six people were in intensive care units, with 30 people on ventilators.
Visit coronavirus.iowa.gov/ for more information. The website allows users to get further detail by county, such as age groups and other demographics of cases.
