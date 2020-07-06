One Iowan died of COVID-19 over the weekend, the state said Monday, with total number of deaths at 721 people as of 10 a.m. The number of daily deaths reported has been slowing the past several weeks, while confirmed cases are rising.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by 1,301 from Friday to 31,656 on Monday, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported.
Locally, Jackson County added five cases over the weekend for a total of at 32 confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to Jackson County health officials.
A total of 335,715 Iowans have been tested for coronavirus, and 24,955 are recovered as of 10 a.m. Cases are considered recovered 28 days after a person was identified as positive by symptoms or test unless that person is deceased.
Clinton and Jackson counties are both part of Region 5 of the state’s six Regional Medical Coordination Centers. As of Monday, Region 5 had 32 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with seven of those admitted in the last 24 hours, thirteen in intensive care units, and five people on ventilators. Region 5, which covers the southeast portion of the state, had 581 inpatient beds, 93 ICU beds and 222 ventilators available.
Also on Monday, the state reported 151 people were hospitalized with 25 of those admitted in the last 24 hours. Forty-one people were in intensive care units, with 15 people on ventilators.
Visit coronavirus.iowa.gov/ for more information.
