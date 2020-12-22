The state reported 64 more COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, bringing the total number of Iowans who have died from coronavirus-related illness to 3,653.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state were 269,020, up 1,276 from Monday, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported.
The numbers in this report reflect the 24-hour period ending at 10 a.m. each day.
Locally, Jackson County added two cases since Monday for 1,721 confirmed cases, according to Jackson County health officials. The county has reported 29 deaths related to the coronavirus.
The 14-day average of positive cases among people tested in Jackson County was 12.4% on Tuesday.
The positive cases in the last 14 days are in the following age groups: 14% are in the 0 to 17 age group, 20% are in the 18 to 29 age group, 10% are in the 30-39 age group, 10% are in the 40 to 49 age group, 18% are in the 50-59 age group, 18% are in the 60-69 age group, 7% are in the 70 to 79 age group and 4% are in the 80 and older age group.
In the county, at least 1,465 people are recovered. At least 219,072 people in the state are recovered, the IDPH said. Cases are considered recovered 28 days after a person was identified as positive by symptoms or test unless that person is deceased.
Clinton and Jackson counties are both part of Region 5 of the state’s six Regional Medical Coordination Centers. As of Tuesday, Region 5 had 122 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with 17 of those admitted in the last 24 hours, 32 in intensive care units, and 16 people on ventilators. Region 5, which covers the southeast portion of the state, had 564 inpatient beds, 102 ICU beds and 219 ventilators available.
Also on Tuesday, the state reported 651 people were hospitalized with 71 of those admitted in the last 24 hours. Intensive care units housed 140 people, with 71 people on ventilators.
Visit coronavirus.iowa.gov/ for more information. The website allows users to get further detail by county, such as age groups and other demographics of cases.
