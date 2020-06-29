Six more Iowans died of COVID-19 over the weekend, the state said Monday, bringing the total number of deaths to 707 people as of 10 a.m.
The number of new cases in Iowa was up 1,173 over the weekend for a total 28,728 confirmed cases as of 10 a.m., the Iowa Department of Public Health reported.
Locally, Jackson County added two cases for 23 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with at least 13 cases recovered, according to Jackson County health officials. Both new cases are in the 40 to 60 age group.
A total of 300,427 Iowans have been tested for coronavirus, and 17,711 are recovered as of 10 a.m.
Clinton and Jackson counties are both part of Region 5 of the state’s six Regional Medical Coordination Centers. As of Monday, Region 5 had 16 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with four of those admitted in the last 24 hours, eight in intensive care units, and four people on ventilators. Region 5, which covers the southeast portion of the state, had 525 inpatient beds, 84 ICU beds and 221 ventilators available.
Also on Monday, the state reported 119 people were hospitalized with 19 of those admitted in the last 24 hours. Thirty-five people were in intensive care units, with 18 people on ventilators.
Visit coronavirus.iowa.gov/ for more information.
