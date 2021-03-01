Confirmed COVID-19 cases increased since last Friday by 1,167 to 363,826, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported.
Also, nine more Iowans died of COVID-19, the state said Monday, with total number of deaths at 5,472 people as of 10 a.m.
Locally, Jackson County added two cases since Friday for a total of 2,213 confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to Jackson County health officials.
The 7-day average of positive cases among people tested by county in Jackson County was 4% on Monday.
Jackson County has 38 reported deaths from COVID-19, up one from a week ago.
Clinton and Jackson counties are both part of Region 5 of the state’s six Regional Medical Coordination Centers. As of Monday, Region 5 had 42 people hospitalized with COVID-19, down 28 people from a week earlier, with seven of those admitted in the last 24 hours, 18 in intensive care units, and six people on ventilators. Region 5, which covers the southeast portion of the state, had 487 inpatient beds, 81 ICU beds and 222 ventilators available.
Also on Monday, the state reported 197 people were hospitalized, down 45 people from a week ago, with 31 of those admitted in the last 24 hours. Forty-eight people were in intensive care units, with 15 people on ventilators.
Visit coronavirus.iowa.gov/ for more information. The website allows users to get further detail by county, such as age groups and other demographics of cases.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.