Confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state were 314,390, up 1,110 from Monday, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported.
The state reported four more COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, bringing the total number of Iowans who have died from coronavirus-related illness to 4,492.
The numbers in this report reflect the 24-hour period ending at 10 a.m. each day.
Locally, Jackson County added 13 cases since Monday for 1,964 confirmed cases, according to Jackson County health officials. The county has reported 32 deaths related to the coronavirus.
The 14-day average of positive cases among people tested in Jackson County was 11% on Tuesday.
The positive cases in the last 14 days are in the following age groups: 12% are in the 0 to 17 age group, 10% are in the 18 to 29 age group, 13% are in the 30-39 age group, 19% are in the 40 to 49 age group, 21% are in the 50-59 age group, 19% are in the 60-69 age group, 5% are in the 70 to 79 age group and fewer than 1% are in the 80 and older age group.
In the county, at least 1,740 people are recovered. At least 276,465 people in the state are recovered, the IDPH said. Cases are considered recovered 28 days after a person was identified as positive by symptoms or test unless that person is deceased.
Clinton and Jackson counties are both part of Region 5 of the state’s six Regional Medical Coordination Centers. As of Friday, Region 5 had 99 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with 12 of those admitted in the last 24 hours, 24 in intensive care units, and 11 people on ventilators. Region 5, which covers the southeast portion of the state, had 436 inpatient beds, 61 ICU beds and 238 ventilators available.
Also as of Friday, the state reported 415 people were hospitalized with 49 of those admitted in the last 24 hours. Intensive care units housed 78 people, with 37 people on ventilators.
Visit coronavirus.iowa.gov/ for more information. The website allows users to get further detail by county, such as age groups and other demographics of cases.
