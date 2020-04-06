As of 11:30 a.m. Monday, 946 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Iowa, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH). That is up 9 percent from the 868 reported cases Sunday.
Jackson County has four cases. Clinton County has a total of 17 cases.
Twenty-five Iowans have died after testing positive for COVID-19. There have been a total of 10,653 negative tests reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.
There were 99 people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Sunday, and 80 who have been discharged and are recovering at home. A total of 596 people who have tested positive for the infectious illness have never been hospitalized.
Total cases by county reported Iowa:
One case: Adair, Appanoose, Audubon, Butler, Carroll, Chickasaw, Clarke, Des Moines, Dickinson, Franklin, Grundy, Guthrie, Hamilton, Hardin, Howard, Kossuth, Lee, Madison, Marion, Mills, Montgomery, Taylor, Webster, Winnebago and Wright
2 cases: Bremer, Clay, Keokuk, Lyon, Mitchell, and Wapello
3 cases: Boone, Fayette, Hancock, Jefferson, Mahaska, Obrien, and Page
4 cases: Clayton, Jackson, Plymouth, and Winneshiek
5 cases: Buchanan, Crawford, and Story
6 cases: Iowa, Jones, Monona, Poweshiek, Shelby, and Van Buren
7 cases: Louisa and Sioux
8 cases: Jasper, Pottawattamie, and Woodbury
9 cases: Henry
10 cases: Benton and Harrison
11 cases: Warren
12 cases: Blackhawk, Cerro Gordo, and Marshall
13 cases: Cedar
17 cases: Clinton
18 cases: Allamakee
25 cases: Dubuque
35 cases: Dallas and Tama
41 cases: Muscatine
52 cases: Scott and Washington
118 cases: Johnson
125 cases: Polk
176 cases: Linn
Testing is being offered at many different laboratories, therefore the number of tests pending and negative is no longer available. IDPH will focus on reporting positive test results, which are required by law to be reported to the department.
