As of 1:30 p.m. Sunday, 868 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Iowa, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH). That is up 10 percent from the 786 reported cases Saturday.
Jackson County, which reported its first case Monday, has three cases. Clinton County, which reported its first case last week, has a total of 16 cases.
Fourteen Iowans have died after testing positive for COVID-19. There have been a total of 9,973 negative tests reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.
There were 85 people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Saturday, and 68 who have been discharged and are recovering at home. A total of 488 people who have tested positive for the infectious illness have never been hospitalized.
Total cases by county reported Iowa:
One case: Adair, Appanoose, Audubon, Butler, Carroll, Clarke, Des Moines, Dickinson, Grundy, Guthrie, Hamilton, Hardin, Howard, Kossuth, Lee, Madison, Mills, Montgomery, Taylor, Wapello, Webster and Wright
2 cases: Bremer, Clay, Keokuk, Lyon, Mitchell, and Page
3 cases: Boone, Fayette, Hancock, Jackson, Jefferson, Mahaska, and Obrien
4 cases: Clayton, Crawford, Plymouth, and Winneshiek
5 cases: Buchanan and Story
6 cases: Iowa, Jones, Louisa, Monona, Poweshiek, Shelby, and Van Buren
7 cases: Pottawattamie and Sioux
8 cases: Henry, Jasper, and Woodbury
9 cases: Benton
10 cases: Cerro Gordo, Harrison, Marshall, and Warren
12 cases: Blackhawk and Cedar
16 cases: Clinton
17 cases: Allamakee
24 cases: Dubuque
30 cases: Tama
33 cases: Muscatine
35 cases: Dallas
41 cases: Scott
49 cases: Washington
106 cases: Johnson
122 cases: Polk
161 cases: Linn
Testing is being offered at many different laboratories, therefore the number of tests pending and negative is no longer available. IDPH will focus on reporting positive test results, which are required by law to be reported to the department.
