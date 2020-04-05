As of 1:30 p.m. Sunday, 868 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Iowa, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH). That is up 10 percent from the 786 reported cases Saturday.

Jackson County, which reported its first case Monday, has three cases. Clinton County, which reported its first case last week, has a total of 16 cases.

Fourteen Iowans have died after testing positive for COVID-19. There have been a total of 9,973 negative tests reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.

There were 85 people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Saturday, and 68 who have been discharged and are recovering at home. A total of 488 people who have tested positive for the infectious illness have never been hospitalized.

Total cases by county reported Iowa:

One case: Adair, Appanoose, Audubon, Butler, Carroll, Clarke, Des Moines, Dickinson, Grundy, Guthrie, Hamilton, Hardin, Howard, Kossuth, Lee, Madison, Mills, Montgomery, Taylor, Wapello, Webster and Wright

2 cases: Bremer, Clay, Keokuk, Lyon, Mitchell, and Page

3 cases: Boone, Fayette, Hancock, Jackson, Jefferson, Mahaska, and Obrien

4 cases: Clayton, Crawford, Plymouth, and Winneshiek

5 cases: Buchanan and Story

6 cases: Iowa, Jones, Louisa, Monona, Poweshiek, Shelby, and Van Buren

7 cases: Pottawattamie and Sioux

8 cases: Henry, Jasper, and Woodbury

9 cases: Benton

10 cases: Cerro Gordo, Harrison, Marshall, and Warren

12 cases: Blackhawk and Cedar

16 cases: Clinton

17 cases: Allamakee

24 cases: Dubuque

30 cases: Tama

33 cases: Muscatine

35 cases: Dallas

41 cases: Scott

49 cases: Washington

106 cases: Johnson

122 cases: Polk

161 cases: Linn

Testing is being offered at many different laboratories, therefore the number of tests pending and negative is no longer available. IDPH will focus on reporting positive test results, which are required by law to be reported to the department.

