Weather Alert

...THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN QUAD CITIES HAS ISSUED A FLOOD WARNING FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN IOWA...ILLINOIS... MISSISSIPPI RIVER AT BELLEVUE LD12 AFFECTING JACKSON...CARROLL AND JO DAVIESS COUNTIES .CONFIDENCE HAS INCREASED THAT BELLEVUE WILL EXCEED FLOOD STAGE NEXT WEEK, THEREFORE A RIVER FLOOD WARNING HAS BEEN ISSUED. RIVER FORECASTS INCLUDE PAST PRECIPITATION AND FORECAST RAINFALL FOR THE NEXT 48 HOURS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU ENCOUNTER A FLOODED ROADWAY, TURN AROUND AND FIND AN ALTERNATE ROUTE. TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN. && ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN QUAD CITIES HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WARNING FOR THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER AT BELLEVUE LD12. * UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. * AT 8:00 PM THURSDAY THE STAGE WAS 15.0 FEET AND RISING. * FLOOD STAGE IS 17.0 FEET. * NO FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST, RISE ABOVE FLOOD STAGE WEDNESDAY MORNING AND CONTINUE RISING TO 17.2 FEET WEDNESDAY. * IMPACT, AT 17.3 FEET, WATER AFFECTS THE RAILROAD UNDERPASS AT MILL CREEK IN BELLEVUE. &&