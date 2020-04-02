As of noon Thursday, April 2, 614 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Iowa, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH). That is up 12 percent from 549 reported cases Wednesday.
Clinton County, which reported its first case last week, has a total of nine cases. Jackson County has one case, which was reported Monday.
Eleven Iowans have died after testing positive for COVID-19. There have been a total of 8,054 negative tests reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.
There were 74 people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Thursday, and 46 who have been discharged and are recovering at home. A total of 347 people who have tested positive for the infectious illness have never been hospitalized.
Total cases by county reported Iowa:
One case: Adair, Appanoose, Audubon, Bremer, Butler, Carroll, Crawford, Delaware, Des Moines, Dickinson, Guthrie, Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Keokuk, Kossuth, Madison, Montgomery, Taylor, Wapello, Webster and Wright
Two cases: Boone, Clay, Clayton, Fayette, Mitchell, Obrien, and Page
Three cases: Buchanan, Hancock, Mahaska, Shelby, and Van Buren
Four cases: Sioux, Story, and Winneshiek
Five cases: Henry, Iowa, Jones, Monona, and Pottawattamie
Six cases: Warren
Seven cases: Benton, Jasper, Poweshiek, and Woodbury
Eight cases: Blackhawk
Nine cases: Clinton and Marshall
Ten cases: Cerro Gordo and Harrison
Eleven cases: Cedar
Fifteen cases: Allamakee
Seventeen cases: Tama
Nineteen cases: Muscatine
Twenty-two cases: Dubuque
Twenty-five cases: Scott
Thirty-one cases: Dallas
Thirty-six cases: Washington
Eighty cases: Johnson
Eighty-seven cases: Polk
One-hundred three cases: Linn
Testing is being offered at many different laboratories, therefore the number of tests pending and negative is no longer available. IDPH will focus on reporting positive test results, which are required by law to be reported to the department.
