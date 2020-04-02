As of noon Thursday, April 2, 614 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Iowa, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH). That is up 12 percent from 549 reported cases Wednesday.

Clinton County, which reported its first case last week, has a total of nine cases. Jackson County has one case, which was reported Monday.

Eleven Iowans have died after testing positive for COVID-19. There have been a total of 8,054 negative tests reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.

There were 74 people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Thursday, and 46 who have been discharged and are recovering at home. A total of 347 people who have tested positive for the infectious illness have never been hospitalized.

Total cases by county reported Iowa:

One case: Adair, Appanoose, Audubon, Bremer, Butler, Carroll, Crawford, Delaware, Des Moines, Dickinson, Guthrie, Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Keokuk, Kossuth, Madison, Montgomery, Taylor, Wapello, Webster and Wright

Two cases: Boone, Clay, Clayton, Fayette, Mitchell, Obrien, and Page

Three cases: Buchanan, Hancock, Mahaska, Shelby, and Van Buren

Four cases: Sioux, Story, and Winneshiek

Five cases: Henry, Iowa, Jones, Monona, and Pottawattamie

Six cases: Warren

Seven cases: Benton, Jasper, Poweshiek, and Woodbury

Eight cases: Blackhawk

Nine cases: Clinton and Marshall  

Ten cases: Cerro Gordo and Harrison

Eleven cases: Cedar

Fifteen cases: Allamakee

Seventeen cases: Tama

Nineteen cases: Muscatine

Twenty-two cases: Dubuque

Twenty-five cases: Scott

Thirty-one cases: Dallas

Thirty-six cases: Washington

Eighty cases: Johnson

Eighty-seven cases: Polk

One-hundred three cases: Linn

Testing is being offered at many different laboratories, therefore the number of tests pending and negative is no longer available. IDPH will focus on reporting positive test results, which are required by law to be reported to the department.

For more information on COVID-19 and community mitigation strategies visit

idph.iowa.gov/Emerging-Health-Issues/Novel-Coronavirus.

