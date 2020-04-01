As of 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 1, 549 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Iowa, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH). That is up 10 percent from 497 reported cases Tuesday.
Clinton County, which reported its first case last week, has a total of six cases. Jackson County has one case, which was reported Monday.
Nine Iowans have died after testing positive for COVID-19. There have been a total of 7,304 negative tests reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.
There were 63 people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Wednesday, and 36 who have been discharged and are recovering at home. A total of 303 people who have tested positive for the infectious illness have never been hospitalized.
Total cases by county reported Iowa:
One case: Adair, Appanoose, Audubon, Boone, Butler, Carroll, Clay, Crawford, Dickinson, Guthrie, Hardin, Jackson, Keokuk, Kossuth, Madison, Montgomery, Taylor, Wapello, Webster and Wright
Two cases: Buchanan, Clayton, Des Moines, Fayette, Mahaska, Mitchell, Obrien, Page, and Van Buren
Three cases: Hancock, Shelby, and Winneshiek
Four cases: Jones, Sioux, Story, Warren, and Woodbury
Five cases: Henry, Iowa, Monona, and Pottawattamie
Six cases: Clinton and Poweshiek
Seven cases: Allamakee, Benton, Blackhawk, and Jasper
Eight cases: Cerro Gordo and Marshall
Nine cases: Cedar
Ten cases: Harrison
Fourteen cases: Tama
Eighteen cases: Muscatine
Twenty-one cases: Scott
Twenty-two cases: Dubuque
Twenty-seven cases: Dallas
Thirty-four cases: Washington
Seventy-six cases: Johnson
Eighty-one cases: Polk
Ninety-four cases: Linn
Testing is being offered at many different laboratories, therefore the number of tests pending and negative is no longer available. IDPH will focus on reporting positive test results, which are required by law to be reported to the department.
