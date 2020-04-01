As of 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 1, 549 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Iowa, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH). That is up 10 percent from 497 reported cases Tuesday.

Clinton County, which reported its first case last week, has a total of six cases. Jackson County has one case, which was reported Monday.

Nine Iowans have died after testing positive for COVID-19. There have been a total of 7,304 negative tests reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.

There were 63 people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Wednesday, and 36 who have been discharged and are recovering at home. A total of 303 people who have tested positive for the infectious illness have never been hospitalized.

Total cases by county reported Iowa:

One case: Adair, Appanoose, Audubon, Boone, Butler, Carroll, Clay, Crawford, Dickinson, Guthrie, Hardin, Jackson, Keokuk, Kossuth, Madison, Montgomery, Taylor, Wapello, Webster and Wright

Two cases: Buchanan, Clayton, Des Moines, Fayette, Mahaska, Mitchell, Obrien, Page, and Van Buren

Three cases: Hancock, Shelby, and Winneshiek

Four cases: Jones, Sioux, Story, Warren, and Woodbury

Five cases: Henry, Iowa, Monona, and Pottawattamie

Six cases: Clinton and Poweshiek

Seven cases: Allamakee, Benton, Blackhawk, and Jasper

Eight cases: Cerro Gordo and Marshall       

Nine cases: Cedar

Ten cases: Harrison

Fourteen cases: Tama

Eighteen cases: Muscatine

Twenty-one cases: Scott

Twenty-two cases: Dubuque

Twenty-seven cases: Dallas

Thirty-four cases: Washington

Seventy-six cases: Johnson

Eighty-one cases: Polk

Ninety-four cases: Linn

Testing is being offered at many different laboratories, therefore the number of tests pending and negative is no longer available. IDPH will focus on reporting positive test results, which are required by law to be reported to the department.

For more information on COVID-19 and community mitigation strategies visit

idph.iowa.gov/Emerging-Health-Issues/Novel-Coronavirus.

