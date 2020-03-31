As of 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 31, 497 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Iowa, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH). That is up 17 percent from 424 reported cases Monday.

Clinton County, which reported its first case Thursday, has a total of five. Jackson County has one case, which was reported Monday.

Seven Iowans who have died after testing positive for COVID-19. There have been a total of 6,888 negative tests reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.

There were 61 people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Tuesday, and 33 who have been discharged and are recovering at home. A total of 268 people who have tested positive for the infectious illness have never been hospitalized.

Total cases by county reported Iowa:

One case: Adair, Appanoose, Audubon, Boone, Butler, Carroll, Clay, Clayton, Crawford, Des Moines, Dickinson, Guthrie, Hardin, Jackson, Kossuth, Montgomery, Taylor, Van Buren, Wapello, Webster and Wright

Two cases: Buchanan, Fayette, Keokuk, Mahaska, Page, and Story

Three cases: Hancock, Henry, Shelby, Warren, and Winneshiek

Four cases: Iowa, Jones, Pottawattamie, Sioux, and Woodbury

Five cases: Clinton, Monona, and Poweshiek

Six cases: Jasper

Seven cases: Allamakee, Benton, Blackhawk, and Cerro Gordo

Eight cases: Marshall         

Nine cases: Cedar and Harrison

Eleven cases: Tama

Sixteen cases: Muscatine

Eighteen cases: Scott

Twenty-one cases: Dubuque

Twenty-four cases: Washington

Twenty-five cases: Dallas

Seventy-three cases: Johnson

Seventy-six cases: Polk

Ninety cases: Linn

Testing is being offered at many different laboratories, therefore the number of tests pending and negative is no longer available. IDPH will focus on reporting positive test results, which are required by law to be reported to the department.

For more information on COVID-19 and community mitigation strategies visit

idph.iowa.gov/Emerging-Health-Issues/Novel-Coronavirus.

Tags