As of 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 31, 497 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Iowa, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH). That is up 17 percent from 424 reported cases Monday.
Clinton County, which reported its first case Thursday, has a total of five. Jackson County has one case, which was reported Monday.
Seven Iowans who have died after testing positive for COVID-19. There have been a total of 6,888 negative tests reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.
There were 61 people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Tuesday, and 33 who have been discharged and are recovering at home. A total of 268 people who have tested positive for the infectious illness have never been hospitalized.
Total cases by county reported Iowa:
One case: Adair, Appanoose, Audubon, Boone, Butler, Carroll, Clay, Clayton, Crawford, Des Moines, Dickinson, Guthrie, Hardin, Jackson, Kossuth, Montgomery, Taylor, Van Buren, Wapello, Webster and Wright
Two cases: Buchanan, Fayette, Keokuk, Mahaska, Page, and Story
Three cases: Hancock, Henry, Shelby, Warren, and Winneshiek
Four cases: Iowa, Jones, Pottawattamie, Sioux, and Woodbury
Five cases: Clinton, Monona, and Poweshiek
Six cases: Jasper
Seven cases: Allamakee, Benton, Blackhawk, and Cerro Gordo
Eight cases: Marshall
Nine cases: Cedar and Harrison
Eleven cases: Tama
Sixteen cases: Muscatine
Eighteen cases: Scott
Twenty-one cases: Dubuque
Twenty-four cases: Washington
Twenty-five cases: Dallas
Seventy-three cases: Johnson
Seventy-six cases: Polk
Ninety cases: Linn
Testing is being offered at many different laboratories, therefore the number of tests pending and negative is no longer available. IDPH will focus on reporting positive test results, which are required by law to be reported to the department.
