As of 11:30 a.m. Monday, March 30, 424 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Iowa, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH). That is up 26 percent from 336 reported cases Sunday.
Clinton County reported its first case Thursday and one additional cases today. Jackson County reported its first case today.
Six Iowans who have died after testing positive for COVID-19. There have been a total of 6,162 negative tests reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.
There were 51 people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday, and 23 who have been discharged and are recovering at home. A total of 203 people who have tested positive for the infectious illness have never been hospitalized.
Total cases by county reported Iowa:
One case: Adair, Appanoose, Audubon, Boone, Butler, Carroll, Clayton, Crawford, Des Moines, Dickinson, Guthrie, Hardin, Jackson, Jones, Keokuk, Kossuth, Montgomery, Taylor, Van Buren, Wapello, Warren, Webster and Wright
Two cases: Buchanan, Clinton, Fayette, Mahaska, Page, Sioux, and Story
Three cases: Hancock, Henry, Iowa, Pottawattamie, Shelby, and Winneshiek
Four cases: Woodbury
Five cases: Jasper, Monona, and Poweshiek
Six cases: Blackhawk and Marshall
Seven cases: Allamakee, Benton, and Cerro Gordo
Eight cases: Cedar and Harrison
Ten cases: Tama
Thirteen cases: Muscatine
Sixteen cases: Scott
Eighteen cases: Washington
Sixteen cases:
Twenty-one cases: Dallas and Dubuque
Sixty-one cases: Polk
Seventy cases: Johnson
Seventy-one cases: Linn
Testing is being offered at many different laboratories, therefore the number of tests pending and negative is no longer available. IDPH will focus on reporting positive test results, which are required by law to be reported to the department.
For more information on COVID-19 and community mitigation strategies visit
