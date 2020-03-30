As of 11:30 a.m. Monday, March 30, 424 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Iowa, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH). That is up 26 percent from 336 reported cases Sunday.

Clinton County reported its first case Thursday and one additional cases today. Jackson County reported its first case today.

Six Iowans who have died after testing positive for COVID-19. There have been a total of 6,162 negative tests reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.

There were 51 people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday, and 23 who have been discharged and are recovering at home. A total of 203 people who have tested positive for the infectious illness have never been hospitalized.

Total cases by county reported Iowa:

One case: Adair, Appanoose, Audubon, Boone, Butler, Carroll, Clayton, Crawford, Des Moines, Dickinson, Guthrie, Hardin, Jackson, Jones, Keokuk, Kossuth, Montgomery, Taylor, Van Buren, Wapello, Warren, Webster and Wright

Two cases: Buchanan, Clinton, Fayette, Mahaska, Page, Sioux, and Story

Three cases: Hancock, Henry, Iowa, Pottawattamie, Shelby, and Winneshiek

Four cases: Woodbury

Five cases: Jasper, Monona, and Poweshiek

Six cases: Blackhawk and Marshall

Seven cases: Allamakee, Benton, and Cerro Gordo

Eight cases: Cedar and Harrison

Ten cases: Tama

Thirteen cases: Muscatine

Sixteen cases: Scott

Eighteen cases: Washington

Twenty-one cases: Dallas and Dubuque

Sixty-one cases: Polk

Seventy cases: Johnson

Seventy-one cases: Linn

Testing is being offered at many different laboratories, therefore the number of tests pending and negative is no longer available. IDPH will focus on reporting positive test results, which are required by law to be reported to the department.

