The state reported 181 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Iowa to 2,513. Of that number 1,095 confirmed cases have recovered.
Jackson County has a total of four cases, 121 people tested, and three confirmed cases recovered.
Clinton County added one case for 40 confirmed cases, with 419 total people tested, and 29 confirmed cases recovered.
Ten more people died after testing positive for COVID-19 since Friday, bringing the total to 74 Iowans. There has been a total of 22,947 people tested by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.
Clinton and Jackson counties are both part of Region 5 of the state’s six Regional Medical Coordination Centers. As of Saturday morning, Region 5 had 70 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with 12 of those admitted in the last 24 hours, 31 in intensive care units, and 21 people on ventilators. Region 5 covers the southeast portion of the state.
On Saturday, a total of 193 people were hospitalized in the state with 24 of those admitted in the last 24 hours. Eighty-four people were in intensive care units, with 51 people on ventilators.
The state launched coronavirus.iowa.gov/ on Tuesday, which includes an interactive map of the state. It allows users to click on individual counties to see confirmed cases, the number of people tested, people hospitalized and on ventilators, beds and ventilators available, the total deaths, and the confirmed cases recovered. The new site also contains information on symptoms, preventions, frequently asked questions and more.
