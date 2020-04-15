Ninety-six new cases of COVID-19 were reported Wednesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Iowa to 1,995.
Jackson County has a total of four cases, 107 people tested, and three confirmed cases recovered.
Fifty-three Iowans have died after testing positive for COVID-19, and 908 confirmed cases have recovered. There has been a total of 19,869 people tested by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.
The state launched coronavirus.iowa.gov/ on Tuesday, which includes an interactive map of the state. It allows users to click on individual counties to see confirmed cases, the number of people tested, the total deaths, and the confirmed cases recovered. The new site also contains information on symptoms, preventions, frequently asked questions and more.
