Gov. Kim Reynolds on Tuesday announced 189 new cases of COVID-19, the state’s largest positive count in a single day, bringing the number of confirmed cases in Iowa to 1,899.

Of those positive cases, 86 were related to an outbreak at a Tyson pork processing plant in Louisa County, while others were tied to outbreaks in three long-term care facilities, she said.

Forty-nine Iowans have died after testing positive for COVID-19, Reynolds said. Also, as of Tuesday there has been a total of 17,467 negative tests reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs. The state lab has 3,415 tests available. There were 163 people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday, and a 42 percent recovery rate, Reynolds said.

The state launched coronavirus.iowa.gov/. The new site contains a variety of information, including current status of cases in the state, symptoms, preventions, frequently asked questions and more.

As of 1:30 p.m., the statistics on cases for individual counties had not been updated. That information will be posted when it becomes available.  

