Weather Alert

.UPDATED FLOOD INFORMATION FOR THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER. RIVER FORECASTS INCLUDE PAST PRECIPITATION AND FORECAST RAINFALL FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU ENCOUNTER A FLOODED ROADWAY, TURN AROUND AND FIND AN ALTERNATE ROUTE. TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY MORNING... THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER AT DUBUQUE. * UNTIL MONDAY MORNING. * AT 3:30 PM TUESDAY THE STAGE WAS 18.5 FEET AND FALLING. * FLOOD STAGE IS 17.0 FEET. * MODERATE FLOODING IS OCCURRING. * FORECAST, FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE MONDAY MORNING. * IMPACT, AT 18.0 FEET, WATER REACHES THE BOTTOM OF THE EAST DUBUQUE FLATS LEVEE. &&