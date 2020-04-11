As of 11:30 a.m. Saturday, 1,510 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Iowa, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH). That is up 9% from the 1,388 reported cases Friday.

Jackson County has four cases. Clinton County has a total of 28 cases.

Thirty-four Iowans have died after testing positive for COVID-19. There have been a total of 15,622 negative tests reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.

There were 118 people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Saturday, and 585 who have been discharged and are recovering at home.

Total cases by county reported Iowa:

One case: Adair, Appanoose, Audubon, Butler, Carroll, Dickinson, Franklin, Greene, Grundy, Guthrie, Hardin, Howard, Kossuth, Lee, Mills, Montgomery, Osceola, Taylor, Union, Worth, and Wright

2 cases: Buena Vista, Chickasaw, Clarke, Clay, Delaware, Hamilton, Keokuk, Lyon, Madison, Mitchell, Webster, and Winnebago

3 cases: Bremer, Des Moines, Hancock, Marion, Obrien, and Page

4 cases: Boone, Fayette, Jackson, Jefferson, Mahaska, Plymouth, and Wapello

5 cases: Winneshiek

6 cases: Buchanan, Crawford, Monona, Poweshiek, Shelby, and Van Buren

7 cases: Clayton, Iowa, Sioux, and Story

8 cases: Jones

10 cases: Jasper

12 cases: Harrison and Pottawattamie

13 cases: Cerro Gordo

15 cases: Warren

16 cases: Benton

18 cases: Woodbury

19 cases: Henry

20 cases: Cedar

21 cases: Allamakee

28 cases: Clinton and Marshall

32 cases: Dubuque

37 cases: Dallas

41 cases: Blackhawk

70 cases: Louisa

77 cases: Tama

79 cases: Washington

91 cases: Muscatine

111 cases: Scott

163 cases: Polk

194 cases: Johnson

235 cases: Linn

Testing is being offered at many different laboratories, therefore the number of tests pending and negative is no longer available. IDPH will focus on reporting positive test results, which are required by law to be reported to the department. For more information on COVID-19 and community mitigation strategies visit idph.iowa.gov/Emerging-Health-Issues/Novel-Coronavirus.

