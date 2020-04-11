As of 11:30 a.m. Saturday, 1,510 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Iowa, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH). That is up 9% from the 1,388 reported cases Friday.
Jackson County has four cases. Clinton County has a total of 28 cases.
Thirty-four Iowans have died after testing positive for COVID-19. There have been a total of 15,622 negative tests reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.
There were 118 people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Saturday, and 585 who have been discharged and are recovering at home.
Total cases by county reported Iowa:
One case: Adair, Appanoose, Audubon, Butler, Carroll, Dickinson, Franklin, Greene, Grundy, Guthrie, Hardin, Howard, Kossuth, Lee, Mills, Montgomery, Osceola, Taylor, Union, Worth, and Wright
2 cases: Buena Vista, Chickasaw, Clarke, Clay, Delaware, Hamilton, Keokuk, Lyon, Madison, Mitchell, Webster, and Winnebago
3 cases: Bremer, Des Moines, Hancock, Marion, Obrien, and Page
4 cases: Boone, Fayette, Jackson, Jefferson, Mahaska, Plymouth, and Wapello
5 cases: Winneshiek
6 cases: Buchanan, Crawford, Monona, Poweshiek, Shelby, and Van Buren
7 cases: Clayton, Iowa, Sioux, and Story
8 cases: Jones
10 cases: Jasper
12 cases: Harrison and Pottawattamie
13 cases: Cerro Gordo
15 cases: Warren
16 cases: Benton
18 cases: Woodbury
19 cases: Henry
20 cases: Cedar
21 cases: Allamakee
28 cases: Clinton and Marshall
32 cases: Dubuque
37 cases: Dallas
41 cases: Blackhawk
70 cases: Louisa
77 cases: Tama
79 cases: Washington
91 cases: Muscatine
111 cases: Scott
163 cases: Polk
194 cases: Johnson
235 cases: Linn
Testing is being offered at many different laboratories, therefore the number of tests pending and negative is no longer available. IDPH will focus on reporting positive test results, which are required by law to be reported to the department. For more information on COVID-19 and community mitigation strategies visit idph.iowa.gov/Emerging-Health-Issues/Novel-Coronavirus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.