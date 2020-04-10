As of 11:30 a.m. Friday, 1,388 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Iowa, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH). That is up 9% from the 1,270 reported cases Thursday.

Jackson County has four cases. Clinton County has a total of 24 cases.

Thirty-one Iowans have died after testing positive for COVID-19. There have been a total of 14,565 negative tests reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.

There were 119 people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Friday, and 506 who have been discharged and are recovering at home.

Total cases by county reported Iowa:

One case: Adair, Appanoose, Audubon, Buena Vista, Butler, Carroll, Delaware, Dickinson, Franklin, Greene, Grundy, Guthrie, Hardin, Howard, Kossuth, Lee, Madison, Mills, Montgomery, Osceola, Taylor, Union, Worth, and Wright

2 cases: Bremer, Chickasaw, Clarke, Clay, Hamilton, Keokuk, Lyon, Marion, Mitchell, Webster, and Winnebago

3 cases: Des Moines, Hancock, Jefferson, Obrien, Page, and Wapello

4 cases: Boone, Fayette, Jackson, Mahaska, and Plymouth

5 cases: Winneshiek

6 cases: Buchanan, Clayton, Crawford, Monona, Poweshiek, Shelby, and Van Buren

7 cases: Iowa, Sioux, and Story

8 cases: Jones

10 cases: Jasper

12 cases: Harrison and Pottawattamie

13 cases: Cerro Gordo

15 counties: Benton, Warren, and Woodbury

17 cases: Henry

20 cases: Allamakee, Cedar, and Marshall

24 cases: Clinton

32 cases: Dubuque

35 cases: Blackhawk

36 cases: Dallas

56 cases: Louisa

70 cases: Tama and Washington

80 cases: Muscatine

99 cases: Scott

147 cases: Polk

185 cases: Johnson

225 cases: Linn

Testing is being offered at many different laboratories, therefore the number of tests pending and negative is no longer available. IDPH will focus on reporting positive test results, which are required by law to be reported to the department. For more information on COVID-19 and community mitigation strategies visit idph.iowa.gov/Emerging-Health-Issues/Novel-Coronavirus.

