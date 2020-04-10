As of 11:30 a.m. Friday, 1,388 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Iowa, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH). That is up 9% from the 1,270 reported cases Thursday.
Jackson County has four cases. Clinton County has a total of 24 cases.
Thirty-one Iowans have died after testing positive for COVID-19. There have been a total of 14,565 negative tests reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.
There were 119 people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Friday, and 506 who have been discharged and are recovering at home.
Total cases by county reported Iowa:
One case: Adair, Appanoose, Audubon, Buena Vista, Butler, Carroll, Delaware, Dickinson, Franklin, Greene, Grundy, Guthrie, Hardin, Howard, Kossuth, Lee, Madison, Mills, Montgomery, Osceola, Taylor, Union, Worth, and Wright
2 cases: Bremer, Chickasaw, Clarke, Clay, Hamilton, Keokuk, Lyon, Marion, Mitchell, Webster, and Winnebago
3 cases: Des Moines, Hancock, Jefferson, Obrien, Page, and Wapello
4 cases: Boone, Fayette, Jackson, Mahaska, and Plymouth
5 cases: Winneshiek
6 cases: Buchanan, Clayton, Crawford, Monona, Poweshiek, Shelby, and Van Buren
7 cases: Iowa, Sioux, and Story
8 cases: Jones
10 cases: Jasper
12 cases: Harrison and Pottawattamie
13 cases: Cerro Gordo
15 counties: Benton, Warren, and Woodbury
17 cases: Henry
20 cases: Allamakee, Cedar, and Marshall
24 cases: Clinton
32 cases: Dubuque
35 cases: Blackhawk
36 cases: Dallas
56 cases: Louisa
70 cases: Tama and Washington
80 cases: Muscatine
99 cases: Scott
147 cases: Polk
185 cases: Johnson
225 cases: Linn
Testing is being offered at many different laboratories, therefore the number of tests pending and negative is no longer available. IDPH will focus on reporting positive test results, which are required by law to be reported to the department. For more information on COVID-19 and community mitigation strategies visit idph.iowa.gov/Emerging-Health-Issues/Novel-Coronavirus.
