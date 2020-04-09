As of 11:30 a.m. Thursday, 1,270 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Iowa, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH). That is up 11% from the 1,145 reported cases Wednesday.

Jackson County has four cases. Clinton County has a total of 21 cases.

Twenty-nine Iowans have died after testing positive for COVID-19. There have been a total of 13,703 negative tests reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.

There were 122 people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Thursday, and 476 who have been discharged and are recovering at home.

Total cases by county reported Iowa:

One case: Adair, Appanoose, Audubon, Buena Vista, Butler, Carroll, Clarke, Delaware, Dickinson, Franklin, Greene, Grundy, Guthrie, Hardin, Howard, Kossuth, Lee, Madison, Mills, Montgomery, Taylor, Winnebago, Worth, and Wright

2 cases: Bremer, Chickasaw, Clay, Hamilton, Keokuk, Lyon, Marion, Mitchell, Wapello, and Webster

3 cases: Des Moines, Fayette, Hancock, Jefferson, Obrien, and Page

4 cases: Boone, Jackson, Mahaska, and Plymouth

5 cases: Clayton and Winneshiek

6 cases: Buchanan, Crawford, Monona, Poweshiek, Shelby, and Van Buren

7 cases: Iowa, Sioux, and Story

8 cases: Jones

9 cases: Jasper

11 cases: Harrison and Pottawattamie

12 cases: Woodbury

13 cases: Cerro Gordo and Warren

15 counties: Benton and Henry

18 cases: Marshall

19 cases: Allamakee and Cedar

21 cases: Blackhawk and Clinton

31 cases: Dubuque

36 cases: Dallas

41 cases: Louisa

63 cases: Tama

65 cases: Washington

70 cases: Muscatine

88 cases: Scott

140 cases: Polk

171 cases: Johnson

215 cases: Linn

Testing is being offered at many different laboratories, therefore the number of tests pending and negative is no longer available. IDPH will focus on reporting positive test results, which are required by law to be reported to the department.

For more information on COVID-19 and community mitigation strategies visit idph.iowa.gov/Emerging-Health-Issues/Novel-Coronavirus.

