As of 11:30 a.m. Thursday, 1,270 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Iowa, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH). That is up 11% from the 1,145 reported cases Wednesday.
Jackson County has four cases. Clinton County has a total of 21 cases.
Twenty-nine Iowans have died after testing positive for COVID-19. There have been a total of 13,703 negative tests reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.
There were 122 people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Thursday, and 476 who have been discharged and are recovering at home.
Total cases by county reported Iowa:
One case: Adair, Appanoose, Audubon, Buena Vista, Butler, Carroll, Clarke, Delaware, Dickinson, Franklin, Greene, Grundy, Guthrie, Hardin, Howard, Kossuth, Lee, Madison, Mills, Montgomery, Taylor, Winnebago, Worth, and Wright
2 cases: Bremer, Chickasaw, Clay, Hamilton, Keokuk, Lyon, Marion, Mitchell, Wapello, and Webster
3 cases: Des Moines, Fayette, Hancock, Jefferson, Obrien, and Page
4 cases: Boone, Jackson, Mahaska, and Plymouth
5 cases: Clayton and Winneshiek
6 cases: Buchanan, Crawford, Monona, Poweshiek, Shelby, and Van Buren
7 cases: Iowa, Sioux, and Story
8 cases: Jones
9 cases: Jasper
11 cases: Harrison and Pottawattamie
12 cases: Woodbury
13 cases: Cerro Gordo and Warren
15 counties: Benton and Henry
18 cases: Marshall
19 cases: Allamakee and Cedar
21 cases: Blackhawk and Clinton
31 cases: Dubuque
36 cases: Dallas
41 cases: Louisa
63 cases: Tama
65 cases: Washington
70 cases: Muscatine
88 cases: Scott
140 cases: Polk
171 cases: Johnson
215 cases: Linn
Testing is being offered at many different laboratories, therefore the number of tests pending and negative is no longer available. IDPH will focus on reporting positive test results, which are required by law to be reported to the department.
For more information on COVID-19 and community mitigation strategies visit idph.iowa.gov/Emerging-Health-Issues/Novel-Coronavirus.
