As of 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, 1,145 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Iowa, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH). That is up 9% from the 1,048 reported cases Tuesday.

Jackson County has four cases. Clinton County has a total of 19 cases.

Twenty-seven Iowans have died after testing positive for COVID-19. There have been a total of 12,821 negative tests reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.

Total cases by county reported Iowa:

One case: Adair, Appanoose, Audubon, Buena Vista, Butler, Carroll, Chickasaw, Clarke, Delaware, Dickinson, Franklin, Greene, Grundy, Guthrie, Hardin, Howard, Kossuth, Lee, Madison, Mills, Montgomery, Taylor, Winnebago, Worth, and Wright

2 cases: Bremer, Clay, Hamilton, Keokuk, Lyon, Marion, Mitchell, Wapello, and Webster

3 cases: Boone, Des Moines, Fayette, Hancock, Jefferson, Obrien, and Page

4 cases: Jackson, Mahaska, Plymouth, and Winneshiek

5 cases: Buchanan and Clayton

6 cases: Crawford, Iowa, Jones, Monona, Poweshiek, Shelby, Story, and Van Buren

7 cases: Sioux

8 cases: Jasper

11 cases: Harrison, Pottawattamie, and Woodbury

12 cases: Benton and Cerro Gordo

13 cases: Warren

15 counties: Henry and Marshall

18 cases: Cedar

19 cases: Allamakee, Blackhawk, and Clinton

28 cases: Dubuque

30 cases: Louisa

35 cases: Dallas

46 cases: Tama

61 cases: Muscatine

62 cases: Washington

77 cases: Scott

134 cases: Polk

147 cases: Johnson

197 cases: Linn

Testing is being offered at many different laboratories, therefore the number of tests pending and negative is no longer available. IDPH will focus on reporting positive test results, which are required by law to be reported to the department.

For more information on COVID-19 and community mitigation strategies visit

idph.iowa.gov/Emerging-Health-Issues/Novel-Coronavirus.

