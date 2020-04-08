Weather Alert

.WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON MISSISSIPPI RIVER UPDATE. RIVER FORECASTS INCLUDE PAST PRECIPITATION AND FORECAST RAINFALL FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU ENCOUNTER A FLOODED ROADWAY, TURN AROUND AND FIND AN ALTERNATE ROUTE. TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER AT DUBUQUE. * UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. * AT 2:30 PM WEDNESDAY THE STAGE WAS 19.6 FEET AND RISING. * FLOOD STAGE IS 17.0 FEET. * MODERATE FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND IS FORECAST TO CONTINUE. * RECENT ACTIVITY, THE RIVER IS NEAR CREST. * FORECAST, FALL TO 19.6 FEET THURSDAY MORNING. * IMPACT, AT 18.0 FEET, WATER REACHES THE BOTTOM OF THE EAST DUBUQUE FLATS LEVEE. &&