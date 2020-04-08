As of 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, 1,145 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Iowa, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH). That is up 9% from the 1,048 reported cases Tuesday.
Jackson County has four cases. Clinton County has a total of 19 cases.
Twenty-seven Iowans have died after testing positive for COVID-19. There have been a total of 12,821 negative tests reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.
Total cases by county reported Iowa:
One case: Adair, Appanoose, Audubon, Buena Vista, Butler, Carroll, Chickasaw, Clarke, Delaware, Dickinson, Franklin, Greene, Grundy, Guthrie, Hardin, Howard, Kossuth, Lee, Madison, Mills, Montgomery, Taylor, Winnebago, Worth, and Wright
2 cases: Bremer, Clay, Hamilton, Keokuk, Lyon, Marion, Mitchell, Wapello, and Webster
3 cases: Boone, Des Moines, Fayette, Hancock, Jefferson, Obrien, and Page
4 cases: Jackson, Mahaska, Plymouth, and Winneshiek
5 cases: Buchanan and Clayton
6 cases: Crawford, Iowa, Jones, Monona, Poweshiek, Shelby, Story, and Van Buren
7 cases: Sioux
8 cases: Jasper
11 cases: Harrison, Pottawattamie, and Woodbury
12 cases: Benton and Cerro Gordo
13 cases: Warren
15 counties: Henry and Marshall
18 cases: Cedar
19 cases: Allamakee, Blackhawk, and Clinton
28 cases: Dubuque
30 cases: Louisa
35 cases: Dallas
46 cases: Tama
61 cases: Muscatine
62 cases: Washington
77 cases: Scott
134 cases: Polk
147 cases: Johnson
197 cases: Linn
Testing is being offered at many different laboratories, therefore the number of tests pending and negative is no longer available. IDPH will focus on reporting positive test results, which are required by law to be reported to the department.
For more information on COVID-19 and community mitigation strategies visit
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.