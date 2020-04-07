As of 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, 1,048 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Iowa, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH). That is up 11 percent from the 946 reported cases Monday.
Jackson County has four cases. Clinton County has a total of 17 cases.
Twenty-six Iowans have died after testing positive for COVID-19. There have been a total of 11,670 negative tests reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.
There were 104 people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Tuesday, and 89 who have been discharged and are recovering at home. A total of 646 people who have tested positive for the infectious illness have never been hospitalized.
Total cases by county reported Iowa:
One case: Adair, Appanoose, Audubon, Buena Vista, Butler, Carroll, Chickasaw, Clarke, Delaware, Dickinson, Franklin, Greene, Grundy, Guthrie, Hardin, Howard, Kossuth, Lee, Madison, Mills, Montgomery, Taylor, Webster, Winnebago and Wright
2 cases: Bremer, Clay, Hamilton, Keokuk, Lyon, Marion, Mitchell, and Wapello
3 cases: Boone, Des Moines, Fayette, Hancock, Jefferson, Obrien, and Page
4 cases: Jackson, Mahaska, Plymouth, and Winneshiek
5 cases: Buchanan, Clayton, and Crawford
6 cases: Iowa, Jones, Monona, Poweshiek, Shelby, Story, and Van Buren
7 cases: Sioux
8 cases: Jasper
9 cases: Pottawattamie and Woodbury
10 cases: Harrison
11 cases: Benton
12 cases: Cerro Gordo and Warren
13 cases: Cedar and Henry
14 counties: Marshall
15 cases: Blackhawk
17 cases: Allamakee and Clinton
20 cases: Louisa
28 cases: Dubuque
35 cases: Dallas
42 cases: Tama
51 cases: Muscatine
57 cases: Washington
66 cases: Scott
127 cases: Polk
134 cases: Johnson
186 cases: Linn
Testing is being offered at many different laboratories, therefore the number of tests pending and negative is no longer available. IDPH will focus on reporting positive test results, which are required by law to be reported to the department.
