As of 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, 1,048 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Iowa, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH). That is up 11 percent from the 946 reported cases Monday.

Jackson County has four cases. Clinton County has a total of 17 cases.

Twenty-six Iowans have died after testing positive for COVID-19. There have been a total of 11,670 negative tests reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.

There were 104 people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Tuesday, and 89 who have been discharged and are recovering at home. A total of 646 people who have tested positive for the infectious illness have never been hospitalized.

Total cases by county reported Iowa:

One case: Adair, Appanoose, Audubon, Buena Vista, Butler, Carroll, Chickasaw, Clarke, Delaware, Dickinson, Franklin, Greene, Grundy, Guthrie, Hardin, Howard, Kossuth, Lee, Madison, Mills, Montgomery, Taylor, Webster, Winnebago and Wright

2 cases: Bremer, Clay, Hamilton, Keokuk, Lyon, Marion, Mitchell, and Wapello

3 cases: Boone, Des Moines, Fayette, Hancock, Jefferson, Obrien, and Page

4 cases: Jackson, Mahaska, Plymouth, and Winneshiek

5 cases: Buchanan, Clayton, and Crawford

6 cases: Iowa, Jones, Monona, Poweshiek, Shelby, Story, and Van Buren

7 cases: Sioux

8 cases: Jasper

9 cases: Pottawattamie and Woodbury

10 cases: Harrison

11 cases: Benton

12 cases: Cerro Gordo and Warren

13 cases: Cedar and Henry

14 counties: Marshall

15 cases: Blackhawk

17 cases: Allamakee and Clinton

20 cases: Louisa

28 cases: Dubuque

35 cases: Dallas

42 cases: Tama

51 cases: Muscatine

57 cases: Washington

66 cases: Scott

127 cases: Polk

134 cases: Johnson

186 cases: Linn

Testing is being offered at many different laboratories, therefore the number of tests pending and negative is no longer available. IDPH will focus on reporting positive test results, which are required by law to be reported to the department.

idph.iowa.gov/Emerging-Health-Issues/Novel-Coronavirus.