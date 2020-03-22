As of 5 p.m. Sunday, March 22, 90 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Iowa, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH).
Of the total cases reported Iowa, one each has been reported in Adair, Carroll, Fayette, Henry, Kossuth, Poweshiek, Scott, Story, Sioux, Winneshiek, and Woodbury counties. Two cases each have been reported in Cerro Gordo, Muscatine, Pottawattamie counties, and three cases each in Blackhawk, Harrison, Tama and Washington counties. Four cases each have been reported in Dubuque and Linn counties, five in Allamakee County, and six in Dallas County. Ten cases have been reported in Polk County and 32 in Johnson County.
The IDPH reported 1,215 negative COVID-19 tests - this number only represents tests performed at the State Hygienic Lab and does not include tests sent to national labs.
Testing is being offered at many different laboratories, therefore the number of tests pending and negative is no longer available. IDPH will focus on reporting positive test results, which are required by law to be reported to the department.
