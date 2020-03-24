As of 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, 124 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Iowa, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH).
No cases have been reported in Clinton or Jackson counties.
Total cases by county reported Iowa:
One case: Adair, Buchan, Carroll, Cedar, Fayette, Henry, Jasper, Kossuth, Scott, Sioux, Wapello, Warren, and Winneshiek.
Two cases: Cerro Gordo, Hancock, Pottawattamie, Poweshiek, Story, and Woodbury.
Three cases: Harrison.
Four cases: Blackhawk, Tama and Washington
Five cases: Muscatine
Six cases: Allamakee, Dubuque and Linn.
Seven cases: Dallas
Seventeen cases: Polk
Thirty-five cases: Johnson
As of March 23, the IDPH reported 2,315 negative COVID-19 tests - this number only represents tests performed at the State Hygienic Lab and does not include tests sent to national labs.
Testing is being offered at many different laboratories, therefore the number of tests pending and negative is no longer available. IDPH will focus on reporting positive test results, which are required by law to be reported to the department.
For more information on COVID-19 and community mitigation strategies visit
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.