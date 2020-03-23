As of 11:30 p.m. Monday, March 23, 105 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Iowa, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH).
No cases have been reported in Clinton or Jackson counties.
According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 15 individuals include: Allamake County, 1 adult (18-40 years); Dubuque County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years); Hancock County, 2 older adults (61-80 years): Johnson County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years); Linn County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years); Muscatine County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years); Polk County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years); Wapello County, 1 older adult (61-80 years); Woodbury County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years).
Of the total cases reported Iowa, one each has been reported in Adair, Carroll, Fayette, Henry, Kossuth, Poweshiek, Scott, Story, Sioux, Winneshiek, and counties. Two cases each have been reported in Cerro Gordo, Hancock, Pottawattamie, Woodbury counties, and three cases each in Blackhawk, Harrison, Muscatine, Tama and Washington counties. Six cases each have been reported in Allamakee, Dallas, Dubuque and Linn counties. Twelve cases have been reported in Polk County and 35 in Johnson County.
The IDPH reported 2,043 negative COVID-19 tests - this number only represents tests performed at the State Hygienic Lab and does not include tests sent to national labs.
Testing is being offered at many different laboratories, therefore the number of tests pending and negative is no longer available. IDPH will focus on reporting positive test results, which are required by law to be reported to the department.
For more information on COVID-19 and community mitigation strategies visit
