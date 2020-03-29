As of noon Sunday, March 29, 336 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Iowa, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH). That is up from 298 reported cases Saturday.

Clinton County reported its first case Thursday. No cases have been reported in Jackson County.

The death of a Linn County resident, between the ages of 61 and 80 years, brings to four the total number of Iowans who have died after testing positive for COVID-19. There have been a total of 5,013 negative tests reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.

There were 51 people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Sunday, and 17 who have been discharged and are recovering at home. A total of 185 people who have tested positive for the infectious illness have never been hospitalized.

Total cases by county reported Iowa:

One case: Adair, Appanoose, Boone, Butler, Carroll, Clayton, Clinton, Des Moines, Dickinson, Hardin, Keokuk, Kossuth, Montgomery, Shelby, Taylor, Wapello, Warren, Webster and Wright

Two cases: Buchanan, Fayette, Iowa, Mahaska, Monona, Page, Sioux, and Story

Three cases: Hancock, Henry, Pottawattamie, and Winneshiek

Four cases: Benton, Jasper, and Woodbury

Five cases: Poweshiek

Six cases: Blackhawk, Cerro Gordo, and Marshall

Seven cases: Allamakee and Cedar

Eight cases: Harrison

Nine cases: Tama

Ten cases: Muscatine and Scott

Thirteen cases: Washington

Sixteen cases: Dubuque

Seventeen cases: Dallas

Forty-two cases: Linn

Fifty cases: Polk

Sixty-five cases: Johnson

Testing is being offered at many different laboratories, therefore the number of tests pending and negative is no longer available. IDPH will focus on reporting positive test results, which are required by law to be reported to the department.

For more information on COVID-19 and community mitigation strategies visit

idph.iowa.gov/Emerging-Health-Issues/Novel-Coronavirus.

