As of noon Sunday, March 29, 336 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Iowa, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH). That is up from 298 reported cases Saturday.
Clinton County reported its first case Thursday. No cases have been reported in Jackson County.
The death of a Linn County resident, between the ages of 61 and 80 years, brings to four the total number of Iowans who have died after testing positive for COVID-19. There have been a total of 5,013 negative tests reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.
There were 51 people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Sunday, and 17 who have been discharged and are recovering at home. A total of 185 people who have tested positive for the infectious illness have never been hospitalized.
Total cases by county reported Iowa:
One case: Adair, Appanoose, Boone, Butler, Carroll, Clayton, Clinton, Des Moines, Dickinson, Hardin, Keokuk, Kossuth, Montgomery, Shelby, Taylor, Wapello, Warren, Webster and Wright
Two cases: Buchanan, Fayette, Iowa, Mahaska, Monona, Page, Sioux, and Story
Three cases: Hancock, Henry, Pottawattamie, and Winneshiek
Four cases: Benton, Jasper, and Woodbury
Five cases: Poweshiek
Six cases: Blackhawk, Cerro Gordo, and Marshall
Seven cases: Allamakee and Cedar
Eight cases: Harrison
Nine cases: Tama
Ten cases: Muscatine and Scott
Thirteen cases: Washington
Sixteen cases: Dubuque
Seventeen cases: Dallas
Forty-two cases: Linn
Fifty cases: Polk
Sixty-five cases: Johnson
Testing is being offered at many different laboratories, therefore the number of tests pending and negative is no longer available. IDPH will focus on reporting positive test results, which are required by law to be reported to the department.
