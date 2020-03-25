As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 25, 145 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Iowa, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH).
No cases have been reported in Clinton or Jackson counties.
Total cases by county reported Iowa:
One case: Adair, Buchan, Carroll, Cedar, Fayette, Henry, Jasper, Kossuth, Sioux, Wapello, Warren, and Winneshiek.
Two cases: Benton, Cerro Gordo, Pottawattamie, Story, and Woodbury.
Three cases: Hancock, Harrison, and Scott
Four cases: Blackhawk, Poweshiek, and Tama
Six cases: Dubuque, Muscatine, and Washington
Seven cases: Allamakee, Dallas and Linn
Twenty cases: Polk
Forty-three cases: Johnson
As of March 25, the IDPH reported 2,578 negative COVID-19 tests - this number only represents tests performed at the State Hygienic Lab and does not include tests sent to national labs.
Testing is being offered at many different laboratories, therefore the number of tests pending and negative is no longer available. IDPH will focus on reporting positive test results, which are required by law to be reported to the department.
