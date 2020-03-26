As of noon Thursday, March 26, 179 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Iowa, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH). That is up from 145 reported cases Wednesday.
No cases have been reported in Clinton or Jackson counties.
Total cases by county reported Iowa:
One case: Adair, Appanoose, Buchanan, Carroll, Clayton, Des Moines, Fayette, Henry, Kossuth, Mahaska, Monona, Page, Wapello, Warren, and Winneshiek.
Two cases: Benton, Cerro Gordo, Jasper, Sioux, Story, and Woodbury.
Three cases: Hancock, Harrison, Pottawattamie,
Four cases: Cedar, Poweshiek, and Tama
Five cases: Blackhawk
Six cases: Dubuque and Muscatine
Seven cases: Allamakee, Dallas, and Scott
Eight cases: Washington
Twelve cases: Linn
Twenty-four cases: Polk
Forty-nine cases: Johnson
As of March 26, the IDPH reported 2,975 negative COVID-19 tests - this number only represents tests performed at the State Hygienic Lab and does not include tests sent to national labs.
Testing is being offered at many different laboratories, therefore the number of tests pending and negative is no longer available. IDPH will focus on reporting positive test results, which are required by law to be reported to the department.
