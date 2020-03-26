Today

A mix of clouds and sun this morning followed by increasing clouds with showers developing this afternoon. High near 55F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 47F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.

Tomorrow

Showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High 62F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.