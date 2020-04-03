Weather Alert

.HERE IS AN AFTERNOON UPDATE FOR MISSISSIPPI RIVER FLOODING. RIVER FORECASTS INCLUDE PAST PRECIPITATION AND FORECAST RAINFALL FOR THE NEXT 48 HOURS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU ENCOUNTER A FLOODED ROADWAY, TURN AROUND AND FIND AN ALTERNATE ROUTE. TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER AT BELLEVUE LD12. * UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. * AT 2:00 PM FRIDAY THE STAGE WAS 15.3 FEET AND RISING. * FLOOD STAGE IS 17.0 FEET. * NO FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST, RISE ABOVE FLOOD STAGE WEDNESDAY MORNING AND CONTINUE RISING TO 17.1 FEET THURSDAY MORNING. * IMPACT, AT 17.0 FEET, RURAL DAMAGE OCCURS NEAR BELLEVUE. &&