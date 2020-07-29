Today

A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 84F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 60F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Intervals of clouds and sunshine in the morning with more clouds for later in the day. High 81F. Winds light and variable.