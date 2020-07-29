Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand has joined officials in 14 other states in a bipartisan audit of the states’ monitoring and reporting of COVID-19 cases.
“I’m excited to be able to work with a bipartisan group of auditors on projects like we did with our initial Test Iowa audit, as well as monitoring our state’s response to this global pandemic,” Sand said.
“The goal of this project can be summed up as good government,” Sand added.
Delaware, Pennsylvania, Florida, Mississippi and Ohio created an audit framework. The goal is to compare applied data analytics to mitigate virus spread, Sand said in a news release.
The multistate effort received initial coordination assistance from the National State Auditors Association and was the initiative of Delaware State Auditor Kathleen McGuiness. The other states involved include Delaware, Pennsylvania, Florida, Mississippi, Ohio, Colorado, Louisiana, Michigan and Tennessee. The District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, along with three other states that asked not to be named, are involved.
Work will begin in the fall.
