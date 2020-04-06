Iowa Workforce Development has set up systems to distribute federal COVID-19 aid to workers, including an extra $600 a week in unemployment pay for 10 weeks.
The payments are expected to begin within 10 days, the agency reported.
The federal aid comes in four programs:
- Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) — This pays an extra $600 a week to those who are collecting regular unemployment, Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, Extended Benefits, Short Time Compensation, Trade Readjustment Act, Disaster Unemployment Assistance, and payments under the Self-Employment Assistance program, with an additional $600 per week. Coverage began with the week of March 29. The payments stop with the week ending July 25. People who quit their job won’t be eligible.
- Pandemic Unemployment Assistance — This program provides up to 39 weeks of unemployment benefits to individuals who are self-employed, independent contractors, nonprofit employees and gig economy workers, as well as to individuals working part-time, or who otherwise would not qualify for other basic unemployment programs. The benefits cover Feb. 2 to Dec. 26. Payments should begin within 10 days.
- Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation — The program provides up to 13 weeks of unemployment insurance benefits to individuals who have exhausted regular unemployment benefits or don’t qualify for regular unemployment. Payments cover the week of March 29 through the week ending Dec. 26.
- Paycheck Protection Program — This program offers forgivable loans to businesses or under 500 employees to keep their workers on the payroll.
None of the benefits are available to employees who quit their job, refuse to return to work or refuse to receive full-time pay.
File applications here, or you can call 1-866-239-0843 or email uiclaimshelp@iwd.iowa.gov
