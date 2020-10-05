Weather Alert

...GUSTY WINDS AND ELEVATED FIRE DANGER THIS AFTERNOON... SOUTH WINDS WILL GUST BETWEEN 25 TO 35 MPH UNTIL SUNSET BEFORE DECREASING. THESE WINDS COMBINED WITH LOW HUMIDITY LEVELS AND MILD TEMPERATURES WILL LEAD TO ELEVATED FIRE DANGER. IF A FIRE WERE TO START IN A CURED AGRICULTURAL FIELD IT COULD QUICKLY SPREAD OUT OF CONTROL UNDER THESE CONDITIONS.