The Iowa Department of Public Health said it was notified of nine new positive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the state’s total to 38 positive cases.
Scott County has a positive test for COVID-19, but the patient doesn't live in the Quad-Cities, Health Department Director Edward Rivers said during a daily press briefing Wednesday afternoon. This information was reported in an Associated Press story that appeared in the Quad City Times.
“The person was tested in Scott County but is a resident of another county in Iowa,” Rivers said.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported that three of the people affected are residents of Johnson County; two are from Polk County, two are from Dallas County; and one each is from Washington and Winneshiek counties.
There are 199 cases of coronavirus exposure currently being monitored by the department, according to its website.
Below are the number of cases confirmed in Iowa counties.
|Adair
|1
|Allamakee
|2
|Black Hawk
|1
|Carroll
|1
|Dallas
|5
|Harrison
|1
|Johnson
|21
|Polk
|3
|Pottawattamie
|1
|Washington
|1
|Winneshiek
|1
|Total
|38
