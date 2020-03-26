The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals has indefinitely suspended all routine inspections at the state’s food-processing plants.
The agency is under contract with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to handle the inspection of Iowa’s food processing and manufacturing plants. Responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, the FDA recently issued an order instructing all states to cease inspections at those plants.
According to the Iowa Department of Economic Development, 31 of the world’s 100 largest food manufacturers or processors have operations based in Iowa. There are more than 1,200 Iowa food processors, IDED says, that generate $36 billion worth of food products annually.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture, which provides oversight of meat and egg products, said March 17 that it intends to continue with normal inspections. But roughly 77% of the nation’s food supply — including dairy, produce, seafood, processed and packaged foods and shelled eggs — is regulated by the FDA and is subject to state inspections.
Frank Yiannas, the FDA’s Deputy Commissioner for Food Policy and Response, said this week that a critical part of the agency’s mission is “safeguarding the human and animal food supply (and) helping to ensure that our food is not contaminated at any point during its journey along the supply chain.”
He said while there is no evidence of food, or food packaging, being associated with transmission of the coronavirus, the suspension of inspections will “help reduce the risk of infection for FDA investigators and state inspectors in ways that won’t interrupt the process of how safe foods reach the market.”
Inspections “for cause” will still take place, he said, when a potential threat to public health is identified.
The Food and Consumer Safety Bureau within the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals is also limiting its inspection of hotels, home bakeries, food trucks and other food establishments to those prompted by complaints; to follow-up inspections that stem from previously cited violations; and to pre-opening inspections for new businesses.
Businesses that need to apply for or renew their food licenses are are being encouraged to do so online.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has limited restaurant service in Iowa to drive-through, carry-out, and delivery only at least through 11:59 p.m., March 31.
