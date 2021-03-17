Today

Rain and snow this evening. A few snow showers overnight - otherwise, mostly cloudy and windy. Low 34F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening. A few snow showers overnight - otherwise, mostly cloudy and windy. Low 34F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tomorrow

Cloudy with gusty winds. High 46F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.