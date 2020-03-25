COVID-19 is circulating in Iowa communities and many more Iowans are likely to become ill in the coming weeks. This guidance describes isolation recommendations for well Iowans with potential COVID-19 exposure and Iowans who are ill with fever or respiratory symptoms (like cough or difficulty breathing).
Isolation recommendations for well Iowans with potential COVID-19 exposure
Iowans should stay at home and isolate themselves from other people and animals in the home in the following situations. Isolation should be in place for 14 days after the last exposure.
• Taken a cruise anywhere in the world in the last 14 days.
• Traveled internationally to a country with a level 3 travel warning in the last 14 days.
• Live with someone who has symptoms of COVID-19 or has tested positive for COVID-19.
Isolation recommendations for Iowans ill with fever or respiratory symptoms (like cough or difficulty breathing)
Approximately 80% of Iowans infected with COVID-19, will experience only a mild to moderate illness. Most mildly ill Iowans do not need to go to their healthcare provider or be tested to confirm they have COVID-19. Sick Iowans must stay home and isolate themselves from others in their house.
Stay home and isolate from others in the house until:
• You have had no fever for at least 72 hours (that is three full days of no fever without the use of medicine that reduces fevers)
AND
• other symptoms have improved (for example, when your cough or shortness of breath have improved) AND
• at least 7 days have passed since your symptoms first appeared.
***
If you think you may need healthcare, call first. Your provider can assess whether you need to be seen in the office or if you can recover at home. Also, there may be options for you to talk to a medical provider from home using technology.
