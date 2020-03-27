The House on Friday passed a $2 trillion coronavirus economic stimulus bill. President Trump is expected to sign it quickly, according to news sources. The legislation was passed unanimously by the Senate on Wednesday and provides relief for workers and businesses that have been devastated by the outbreak.
House passes $2 trillion coronavirus economic stimulus bill; Trump expected to sign quickly
...THE FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN IOWA... ILLINOIS...MISSOURI... MISSISSIPPI RIVER AT DUBUQUE AFFECTING DUBUQUE...JACKSON AND JO DAVIESS COUNTIES MISSISSIPPI RIVER AT CAMANCHE AFFECTING CLINTON...SCOTT...ROCK ISLAND AND WHITESIDE COUNTIES MISSISSIPPI RIVER AT KEOKUK LD19 AFFECTING LEE...HANCOCK AND CLARK COUNTIES THIS FLOOD WATCH IS BASED ON OBSERVED AND PREDICTED RAINFALL OVER THE NEXT 48 HOURS. AT THIS TIME THERE IS LIMITED CONFIDENCE ASSOCIATED WITH RAINFALL AMOUNTS AND THE LOCATION OF PREDICTED RAINFALL. IF RAINFALL IN THE BASIN IS LESS THAN PREDICTED, THE FORECAST RIVER STAGE MAY NOT BE REACHED. CONVERSELY, IF RAINFALL IS MORE THAN PREDICTED THE RIVER MAY CREST HIGHER. AS THE FORECAST BECOMES MORE CERTAIN, THIS WATCH WILL EITHER BE UPGRADED TO A WARNING OR CANCELLED. THE FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER AT DUBUQUE * UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. * AT 3:30 PM FRIDAY THE STAGE WAS 16.2 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 17.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS POSSIBLE. * FORECAST, INITIAL CREST OF 16.2 TODAY...THEN RISE ABOVE FLOOD STAGE TUESDAY EVENING. CONTINUE RISING TO 17.9 FEET FRIDAY MORNING. * THIS FORECAST IS BASED ON ROUTED FLOW FROM UPSTREAM IN COMBINATION WITH FORECAST RAINFALL. CONSEQUENTLY THERE IS LIMITED CONFIDENCE IN THE RIVER REACHING FLOOD STAGE. &&
