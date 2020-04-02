Iowa received 58,963 unemployment claims from March 22-28, with the biggest share coming from hotels, motels, restaurants and other food services.
These claims came in as the COVID-19 outbreak led to widespread layoffs.
There were 55,963 initial claims by individuals who work and live in Iowa, and 2,490 claims by out-of-state residents who work in Iowa.
The state paid $13.7 million in unemployment insurance benefits were paid to claimants who live and/or work in Iowa for the week ending March 27.
The state had 54,461 continuing weekly unemployment claims. A record 41,890 Iowans filed for unemployment the week of March 15.
Here is an indusry breakdown of all cases, including those unrelated to COVID, includes all (COVID-19 & non-COVID-19) claimants counts for last week, knowing a majority of them are going to be COVID-19-related. This will be reflective of the other data included in the release:
- Accommodation and food services (12,519)
- Health care and social assistance (7,490)
- Manufacturing (7,168)
- Retail trade (5,888)
- Other services (3,780)
Claims can be filed here.
