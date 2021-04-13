Today

Cloudy. High 51F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph.

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 33F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

A mix of clouds and sun in the morning followed by cloudy skies during the afternoon. High 49F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.