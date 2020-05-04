U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley has joined a bipartisan trio of other senators in questioning the federal government’s response to public records requests during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Grassley, R-Iowa, signed a letter with fellow Senate Judiciary Committee members Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., John Cornyn, R-Texas, and Patrick Leahy, D-VT, to the Justice Department’s Office of Information Policy.
The senators “noted reports of decreased capability to process Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests and other concerning developments, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) decision to stop accepting electronic requests altogether,” according to a news release from Grassley’s office.
“Of course, government transparency and accountability is even more important during a time of crisis. While many agencies have sought to be clear about their temporarily reduced capabilities, we are concerned that some, particularly the FBI, may have created unnecessary burdens on requesters in response to the COVID-19 national emergency declaration,” the senators wrote.
The Congressional Research Service in March released an initial survey of FOIA processing changes due to COVID-19. The report noted that some requests may be expedited while others might experience delays due to remote work by federal employees.
“We understand all agencies and departments are continuing to adapt to the current circumstances, but it is the (Justice) Department’s duty to ensure that FOIA administration is not simply cast aside as a temporary inconvenience,” the senators’ letter states.
The senators asked OIP to detail its efforts to “encourage and prioritize FOIA during the public health emergency” and report on any limitations that may prevent timely processing of requests for public information.
