Today

Cloudy skies early, then thunderstorms developing late. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then thunderstorms developing late. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tomorrow

Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. High 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.