Weather Alert

.UPDATED FLOOD INFORMATION FOR THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER. RIVER FORECASTS INCLUDE PAST PRECIPITATION AND FORECAST RAINFALL FOR THE NEXT 48 HOURS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU ENCOUNTER A FLOODED ROADWAY, TURN AROUND AND FIND AN ALTERNATE ROUTE. TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER AT DUBUQUE. * UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. * AT 3:00 PM MONDAY THE STAGE WAS 16.2 FEET AND STEADY. * FLOOD STAGE IS 17.0 FEET. * NO FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MODERATE FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST: RISE ABOVE FLOOD STAGE THURSDAY AND CONTINUE RISING TO 18.7 FEET MONDAY MORNING. * IMPACT: AT 18.0 FEET, WATER REACHES THE BOTTOM OF THE EAST DUBUQUE FLATS LEVEE. &&